The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Scientists Fabricate Rare Earth-Free Magnet That Could Reduce EV Costs: Ministry Of Science & Technology
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 23 Dec 2022 11:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Scientists have fabricated improved, low-cost, heavy, rare-earth-free magnets, which are in high demand for electric vehicles and can make them more affordable, stated the Ministry of Science & Technology.
Contributors
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
