Indian Railways: Vande Bharat Express Gets Flight-Like Litter Collection Cleaning System
India, 1 Feb 2023 12:19 PM GMT
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, communications, electronics, and information technology, has instructed the officials to improve the cleaning procedure in Vande Bharat trains after learning about media stories of passengers' trash in the semi-high speed train. The minister emphasized the importance of implementing the cleaning procedure used on airplanes. A waste collection bag will be moved throughout the coach during this operation, and passengers will be asked to place any litter they see in the bag.
