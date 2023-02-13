All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Navy Fighter Trails & Maiden Landings Continue; MIG29K Successfully Lands Over INS Vikrant
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 13 Feb 2023 7:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
After the India-made LCA fighter jet successfully performed an arrested landing and short take-off from the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant, the Navy shared a video of the successful landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. INS Vikrant shared a video on its official Twitter account with the caption, "Here's a sneak peek into the ongoing fighter trials and maiden landings of #LCANavy and #MIG29K onboard #INSVikrant."
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal