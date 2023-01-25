All section
Indian Navy Air Operations Woman Officer To Lead Navy Team Contingent On Republic Day
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Delhi, 25 Jan 2023 5:56 AM GMT
Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a woman naval air operations official posted at a strategic base, will lead the Indian Navy's Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors. Its tableau will showcase the 'Nari Shakti' in force. 29-year-old Amrith – an Engineering student from BMS College of Engineering in Karnataka - was part of the National Cadet Corps's Republic Day team in 2008. However, she always dreamt of being part of the marching contingents of one of the three services at the celebrations in Delhi someday. She joined the Navy in 2016 and was posted at a critical naval facility in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after completing her training in 2017.
