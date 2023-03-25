All section
Indian Gaur Tagged As Vulnerable By IUCN Spotted In Matheran
India, 25 March 2023 3:34 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Akshay Mandavkar on March 19 shows an Indian Gaur spotted for the first time in Matheran (Louisa point). Gaurs are the world’s largest and tallest wild bovines, with 85% of their current population in India. Male gaurs weigh 1,000-1,500kg while females weigh 700g-1,000kg. Their height ranges from 165-220cm (5-7ft). They are listed as Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and are tagged as “vulnerable” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.
