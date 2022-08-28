All section
Indian Coast Guard Performs Underwater Flag Demo As Part Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 28 Aug 2022 7:49 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Indian Coast Guard conducted an underwater flag demonstration on 29 July. "The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag,” said ICG officials.
