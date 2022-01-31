All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Army Personnel Performs ' Khukhuri' Dance On Snow-Capped Mountain, Wins Hearts On Social-Media

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Jammu and Kashmir,  31 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

The video garnering praise and appreciation on social media shows troops of the Indian Army performing the traditional 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The brave soldiers of the Indian Army stand tall on the borders to safeguard the citizens of the country, withstanding all odds. 'Khukhuri' is the name of a knife-like weapon used for cutting wood, hunting, etc; by the Gorkha tribe. The Khukuri Dance is the name given to a dance routine performed by Gorkha soldiers on various occasions such as ceremonial parades, cultural exhibitions, and, most notably, during a performance by the Band of the Gorkhas.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Indian Army 
' Khukhuri' Dance 
Snow-Capped Mountain 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X