Indian Air Force Gets Its First Light Combat Helicopter - Prachanda
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Rajasthan, 4 Oct 2022 9:36 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
India’s first indigenous light combat helicopter, capable of offensive operations in high-altitude areas like Siachen Glacier and eastern Ladakh, was inducted into the IAF on October 3. The helicopter is armed with 20mm turret guns, 70mm rocket systems and air-to-air missiles. Defence minister Rajnath Singh flew a sortie in the helicopter, after naming it ‘Prachanda’ at the Jodhpur airbase in the morning. With its tremendous power and versatility, Prachanda will not only enhance IAF’s combat capabilities but is also a big step towards self-reliance in defence production as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, Singh said.
