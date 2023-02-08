All section
India Sends First Consignment Of Relief Material To Earthquake-Hit Turkey
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 8 Feb 2023 1:21 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
Hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.
