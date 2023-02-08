All section
The Logical Indian Crew

India Sends First Consignment Of Relief Material To Earthquake-Hit Turkey

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  8 Feb 2023 1:21 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

