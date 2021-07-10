Bruno Was Mercilessly Thrashed By Three Men: It's Time India Needs Stringent Animal Cruelty Law
India | 9 July 2021 7:46 PM GMT
|
A black Labrador, Bruno, was beaten to death by three people in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28. In multiple such instances, many animals were killed, raped, dragged on bikes or even poisoned.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why there is an urgent need for stricter rules against animal brutality.
