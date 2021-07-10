Videos

Bruno Was Mercilessly Thrashed By Three Men: It's Time India Needs Stringent Animal Cruelty Law

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   9 July 2021 7:46 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
A black Labrador, Bruno, was beaten to death by three people in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28. In multiple such instances, many animals were killed, raped, dragged on bikes or even poisoned.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why there is an urgent need for stricter rules against animal brutality.

