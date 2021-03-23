'India Had Democracy Before Others Dreamt Of It': Former PM Morarji Desai

In the video, the former PM talks of India being the oldest cradle of democracy in the world. "India has a vitality, and a faith in democracy", which people outside India did not think was present in sufficient measure," Desai can be heard saying.



"People forget that democracy is more natural to India than any other country. Because there was democracy in India before any other country in the world even dreamt of it, it is there in the Vedas, described so fully and firmly," the former PM says in the video.