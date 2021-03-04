India Downgraded From 'Free' To 'Partly Free' Under PM Modi's Regime: Global Democracy Report

Freedom House, a US-based watchdog monitoring freedom in countries, in its annual report, said that the world's largest democracy was slipping into authoritarianism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it

