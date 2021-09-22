All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
Road Widening Project To Cut 2200 Trees In Dehradun: Residents Ask Authorities To Not Destroy Valley's Ecology
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt (Video Journalist)
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Uttarakhand, 22 Sep 2021 4:57 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao A S |
He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.