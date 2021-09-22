All section
Road Widening Project To Cut 2200 Trees In Dehradun: Residents Ask Authorities To Not Destroy Valley's Ecology

Writer: Vanshika Bhatt  (Video Journalist) 

Video Journalist

Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.

Uttarakhand,  22 Sep 2021 4:57 PM GMT

Kishan Rao A S

Associate Manager, Growth and Expansion

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vanshika Bhatt

Video Journalist

Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.

In the capital of the state that birthed the Chipko movement a road-widening project will lead to the cutting of 2200 trees. Residents of Dehradun are concerned about the decreasing forest cover in the city and developmental projects leading to deforestation and hill-cutting.

Editor : Kishan Rao A S
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt

