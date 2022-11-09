All section
The Logical Indian Crew
In Delhi Chhawala Gang Rape Case Of 2012, SC Acquits All Three Convicts
Delhi, 9 Nov 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The Supreme Court exonerated three defendants who had been given the death punishment by a Delhi court for the 2012 rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in the Chhawala neighbourhood of Delhi. A 19-year-old girl, Kiran Negi had succumbed to her injuries after she was brutally gang-raped and murdered. The body of Negi was found abandoned on February 14 in Rewari, Haryana.
