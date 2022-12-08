All section
In A Historic First, Kerala Assembly To Have All-Women Speaker Panel
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Kerala, 8 Dec 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
In a first, the Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to have an all-women Speaker panel. While legislators U Pratibha and CK Asha will represent the government, KK Rema, MLA, will represent the Opposition on the panel.
