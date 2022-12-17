In A First, New Zealand Introduces Law To Ban Smoking Amidst Youngsters, Sets Example

All section
Others/World,  17 Dec 2022

Under the new legislation passed by New Zealand, cigarettes would be much weaker and more difficult to buy. Through their vision of a "smoke-free future," the country is setting an example for the rest of the world. In a similar initiative, after recommendations from the Standing Committee, the Indian Parliament may soon ban the production and sale of single cigarettes.

