The Logical Indian Crew
In A First, New Zealand Introduces Law To Ban Smoking Amidst Youngsters, Sets Example
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 17 Dec 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Under the new legislation passed by New Zealand, cigarettes would be much weaker and more difficult to buy. Through their vision of a "smoke-free future," the country is setting an example for the rest of the world. In a similar initiative, after recommendations from the Standing Committee, the Indian Parliament may soon ban the production and sale of single cigarettes.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
