"I'm Not Defending Corruption, It Is Difficult To Weed Out": Maharashtra DGP On Corruption
Maharashtra | 28 Feb 2021 7:49 AM GMT
|
Maharashtra DGP while answering a question on corruption during a press conference said that corruption is part of the system. It cannot be eradicated completely.
He said, "I'm not defending corruption. I am only saying corruption is part of the system and it is very difficult to weed it out. The only thing we can do is make out the maximum number of cases to deter any public servant from indulging into corruption".
