IIT Madras Startup's E-Flying Taxi Model Grabs Netizens Attention
India, 28 Feb 2023 11:03 AM GMT
A startup incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) showcased its electric flying taxi prototype at Aero India in Bengaluru. It claims to transport up to 50kg payload per trip over a 200km travel range on a single charge. According to the information, the flying taxi, e200, will enable commuters to travel ten times faster by beating traffic. The video of the same was shared by The ePlane Company on LinkedIn.
