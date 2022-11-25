All section
IISC Bengaluru Students Holds Pride March; Demands Grievance Cell For LGBTQ+ Community In College
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Karnataka, 25 Nov 2022 11:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Around 500 students of Indian Institute of science(IISc), Bengaluru, held a pride march on November 20. The video, in which students can be seen holding placards and marching, was shared by @Torsay, a postdoctoral researcher at IISC. A demand sheet was also shared by him online along with the video. Grievance cell of LGBTQ+ students, allowing students to use their name preference on emails, gender neutral washrooms, gender neutral sexual harassment policies are some of the listed demands of the students.
