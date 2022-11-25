All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

IISC Bengaluru Students Holds Pride March; Demands Grievance Cell For LGBTQ+ Community In College

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Karnataka,  25 Nov 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Around 500 students of Indian Institute of science(IISc), Bengaluru, held a pride march on November 20. The video, in which students can be seen holding placards and marching, was shared by @Torsay, a postdoctoral researcher at IISC. A demand sheet was also shared by him online along with the video. Grievance cell of LGBTQ+ students, allowing students to use their name preference on emails, gender neutral washrooms, gender neutral sexual harassment policies are some of the listed demands of the students.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
LGBTQ+ 
Pride Parade 
IISc Bengaluru 

Must Reads

Kerala Transgender Couple Denied Permission To Marry At Temple, Activist Calls It 'Unfortunate Incident'
'No Grey Hair, Balding Patches, Religious Rings': Air India's New Guidelines for Cabin Crew
CJI Chandrachud Asks Visually-Challenged Lawyer To Help Make Courts More Disabled-Friendly
Old Video Of Muslim Russian Woman Being Beaten Up By Her Family Shared With False Love Jihad Claim
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X