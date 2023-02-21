All section
The Logical Indian Crew
IAS Officer Visits Ocean-Bound Plastic Waste Collection Facility In Chennai
Tamil Nadu, 21 Feb 2023 7:38 AM GMT
The additional chief secretary of the state's environment, forest, and climate change department, Supriya Sahu, visited a global brand's plastic waste collection facility in Manali. She stated that the facility was collecting ocean-bound plastic waste from across the city. "It is the first global facility for Garnier and recyclable PET bottles in partnership with the Plastics4change. More such facilities should be set up across the city to stop plastic from entering the waterbodies and oceans," she said.
