'I Have Not Phoned Modi': Canada Minister When Asked About COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement From India

Hours after the video came out, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 10 called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared Canada's requirements of COVID-19 vaccines from India.

Shadow Minister for Health, Michelle Rempel Garner asked the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, "Has the minister or Prime Minister phoned Prime Minister Modi to ask if we could get vaccines from India?"

Anand replied saying, "I am in regular communication with organisations and countries around the world to secure doses of additional vaccines."

When asked again, "have you phoned Prime Minister Modi?" and Anand replied, "I personally have not phoned Prime Minister Modi and I cannot speak for anyone else in our government." To another question asking whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had reached out to the Indian government, Anand said, "I do not know."