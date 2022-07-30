All section
Hyderabad Rider Stuck In Musi Flood Waters Rescued By Traffic Police
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 30 July 2022 3:45 AM GMT | Updated 2022-07-30T09:00:18+05:30check update history
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Cyberabad traffic police rescued a rider, who was stuck in the middle of the Himayat Sagar service road bridge, amid rapidly flowing floodwaters. As many bridges in Hyderabad were closed due to overflowing floodwater following heavy rains in the city on Tuesday, July 26, a man stuck on his bike on an inundated bridge was rescued by Cyberabad traffic police.
