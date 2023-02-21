All section
Hyderabad: GHMC Organizes Door To Door Awareness Campaign On Cleanliness
Telangana, 21 Feb 2023 5:51 AM GMT
As part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials conducted door-to-door cleanliness awareness drives across Hyderabad. The campaign aims to promote designated public dustbins, and citizens are advised to dump garbage on them instead of littering the roads.
