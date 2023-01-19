All section
Hulimavu Lake Vanishing! People Raise Concern & Request Officers To Take Action
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Karnataka, 19 Jan 2023 11:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Hulimavu Lake was once a serene, crystal clear lake reached by all sides from Chikkamanahalli through Bannerghatta Main Road and Hulimavu. Recently, a video shared by @CitizenKamran on Twitter has gained people's attention. "Watch in this video how Hulimavu Lake is being killed. A slow, cruel, painful death. The lake is vanishing. Soon you will see apartments there," reads the post's caption. Since the video was shared, many people have come forward in support of protecting the lake. "Only place the #HulimavuLake is visible on Google/Apple maps! Quite shoddy & poor management," one user wrote.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,

