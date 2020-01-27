How Kashmir Celebrated First Republic Day After Abrogation Of Article 370

Amid tight security arrangements, the 71st Republic Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm and happiness across Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the first Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn on August 5 last year and the erstwhile State was divided into two Union Territories.

Lt Governor G C Murmu unfurled the national flag at the main function in Jammu which was later followed by cultural and sports programmes by young boys and girls.