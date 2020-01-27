Videos

How Kashmir Celebrated First Republic Day After Abrogation Of Article 370

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 27 Jan 2020 9:39 AM GMT

Amid tight security arrangements, the 71st Republic Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm and happiness across Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the first Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn on August 5 last year and the erstwhile State was divided into two Union Territories.

Lt Governor G C Murmu unfurled the national flag at the main function in Jammu which was later followed by cultural and sports programmes by young boys and girls.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

News'My Wife Is Hindu, I am Muslim, My Kids Are Hindustan': Actor Shah Rukh Khan

Our Silence Ends Now: 300 Celebs Write Open Letter Opposing CAA, NRC

NewsOur Silence Ends Now: 300 Celebs Write Open Letter Opposing CAA, NRC

Country’s First Super Fab Lab

Good GovernanceKerala: India's First Super Fab Lab That Can Produce 'Almost Any Machinery' Inaugurated In Kochi

Coronavirus In India: Bihar Girl, Rajasthan Doc With Symptoms Put Under Observation After Returning From China

NewsCoronavirus In India: Bihar Girl, Rajasthan Doc With Symptoms Put Under Observation After Returning From China

CAA Set To Create Largest Statelessness Crisis: European Union, India Calls It Internal Matter

NewsCAA Set To Create Largest Statelessness Crisis: European Union, India Calls It Internal Matter

Kerala 620 Km human chain

NewsKerala's LDF Forms 620 KM Long Human Chain In Protest Against CAA On Republic Day