All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'How Is The Taste, Bengaluru?' Anand Mahindra Shares Clip Of Idli Vending Machine
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 19 Oct 2022 4:22 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A video of an idli vending machine - which has turned into an internet sensation - has now been shared by Anand Mahindra. Showing his excitement for the automated food machine, the industrialist asked many questions on his Twitter timeline to the people of Karnataka capital, who have tried eating idlis from the viral vending machine. Anand Mahindra shared the video and wrote, “So many have attempted to create robotic food prep/vending machines. Presume this meets FSSAI standards & the ingredients are refreshed adequately? How is the taste, Bengaluru folks?" The industrialist also said that he would love to see such vending machines globally.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Overspeeding & Social Media! Doctor, Engineer & 2 Others Die While Chasing 300 Kmph On Facebook Live