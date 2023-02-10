All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Historic Milestone! Naval Variant Of LCA Lands First Time On Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 10 Feb 2023 12:28 PM GMT
On a historic milestone, the Indian Navy on February 6 carried out the maiden landing of India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-Navy) onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. It said the landing demonstrated India's capability to design, develop, construct, and operate indigenous aircraft carriers with indigenous fighter aircraft.
