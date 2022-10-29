All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Historic Flight! ISRO's Heaviest Rocket Successfully Places 36 Satellites In Orbit

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  29 Oct 2022 10:44 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) on October 22 launched a constellation of 36 broadband satellites developed by OneWeb to Low Earth Orbit on October 23. The ISRO confirmed that LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission successfully placed 36 satellites into intended orbits. The satellites were launched onboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, which is a redesignated version of the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk-III), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch took place at 12.07 am. This is the first commercial launch for LVM-3 and the mission is being conducted under an agreement between OneWeb and New Space India Limited (NSIL).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Historic 
Flight 
ISRO 
Heaviest 
Rocket 
Successfully 
Places 
36 
Satellites 
Orbit 

Must Reads

ISSF World Championships: With Best-Ever Performance, India Receives 3 Olympic Quotas For 2024 Paris Games
Opposition Alleges Govt Using 'Poisonous Chemical' To Suppress Yamuna Froth, AAP Says As Per Centre's Advice
'Abhang': Gurugram School Students Form Group To Upskill & Rehabilitate Acid Attack Survivors
Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay: Know About This Feminist Freedom Fighter Who Built Entire City From Scratch
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X