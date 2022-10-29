All section
Historic Flight! ISRO's Heaviest Rocket Successfully Places 36 Satellites In Orbit
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 29 Oct 2022 10:44 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) on October 22 launched a constellation of 36 broadband satellites developed by OneWeb to Low Earth Orbit on October 23. The ISRO confirmed that LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission successfully placed 36 satellites into intended orbits. The satellites were launched onboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, which is a redesignated version of the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk-III), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch took place at 12.07 am. This is the first commercial launch for LVM-3 and the mission is being conducted under an agreement between OneWeb and New Space India Limited (NSIL).
