All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Historic! Alex Roca Campillo, Man With 76% Disability Finishes 42.19 KM Marathon
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 1 April 2023 6:34 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Alex Roca Campillo is the name that has entered the history books as he is the ‘first person in the world with a 76% disability who has managed to finish a marathon of 42.195km’ on March 19. According to Spanish media reports, Alex, 32, has had cerebral palsy since a young age, and over the weekend, he won the Barcelona marathon.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain