Help Others Live Their Life

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 3 Dec 2022 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Join the kind community @efgorg A big shout out to @hope_rescuegirl for saving the lives of these puppies. Look at them, they were so hungry, and after getting the food, they looked relieved. We can always take a step to make this world a better place for the ones who need it the most. Much love!
