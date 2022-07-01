All section
Heavy Rains In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; Schools Open, Holiday Announced For Colleges

Writer: Ria Arora

Karnataka,  1 July 2022 8:25 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ria Arora

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have received heavy rains since June 29 night. The district administration declared a holiday for pre-university and degree colleges. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the meteorological department has sounded orange alert for the district. Dr. Rajendra said as students had already reached their schools in Mangaluru city on June 30, school managements have been told to conduct classes while taking all necessary precautions.

