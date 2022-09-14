All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Heavy Rains, Floods In Bengaluru: IT Firms Lost Rs 225 Crores; Civic Issues Continue To Rise

Tareen Hussain

Writer: Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

Karnataka,  14 Sep 2022 11:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

An association of IT and banking companies blamed "poor infrastructure" for a single-day loss of Rs 225 crore after the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of the city got flooded due to heavy rains on August 30.

Writer : Tareen Hussain
Writer : Tareen Hussain
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
