The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Youngster Saves A Dog While Getting Drenched Amid Pouring Rain, Wins Praise
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 11 Dec 2022 9:59 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A video of a young man getting inside a drain to help a dog lying near it while getting drenched in rain is doing the rounds on the internet. The young man who seemed to be a student has won praise online for his selfless act.
