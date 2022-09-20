All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Video Of Elderly Woman Selling Chocolates On Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Maharashtra, 20 Sep 2022 8:16 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A video of an elderly woman selling chocolates on a Mumbai local train has melted the hearts of lakhs of people. The video shows the elderly woman approaching passengers on the local train with a box of chocolates and other food items. Netizens are appreciating her spirit as even in old age when people might ask for help from others, she is working hard to earn money independently.
