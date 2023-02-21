All section
Heartwarming! Surat Municipal Corporation Saves Life Of A Crow, Netizens Praise
Gujarat, 21 Feb 2023 7:38 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A Twitter video shared by Anshuman on February 12 shows three Surat Municipal Corporation officials rescuing a crow and feeding water to the injured bird. They said, “We came to save a life and will continue doing so. Life is a life, no matter how big or small.” Netizens applauded this kind deed of humanity.
Contributors Suggest Correction
