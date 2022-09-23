All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Mumbai Cop Helps Specially-Abled People Cross Busy Road
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 23 Sep 2022 8:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Mumbai Police posted a heartwarming video of a group of specially-abled people crossing a busy road on September 18. The short clip is winning hearts across social media. The clip was captured by Joel Franklin Sunderraj. The video shows traffic personnel stopping the traffic to help wheelchair-bound people cross the road. The cop was seen lending a helping hand to the specially-abled people.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False Claims!