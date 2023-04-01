All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Lalitpur Police Officer Rescues Pigeon From Stray Dogs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 1 April 2023 6:29 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Lalitpur police officer Surjeet Yadav on March 26 shows Surjeet administering first aid to an injured pigeon. The policeman saved the bird from stray dogs. Kindness is an amazing gesture. The officer earned the internet's praise, proving that humanity is still alive.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain