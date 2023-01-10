All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Kerala Bus Driver Distributes Snacks To Street Children; Wins Hearts
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Kerala, 10 Jan 2023 9:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A video posted by an Instagram user (@_fazx._ ) is gaining people's attention and love. The video shows a Kerala bus driver distributing snacks to street children. "During the journey of life, we will meet many people. The most painful thing for all of us is the act many people do to satisfy hunger. It can also be said that it is a great blessing that we have got. We don't know what hunger is," reads the video's caption.
