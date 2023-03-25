All section
Heartwarming! Injured Pangolin Treated & Released By RESQ Team
Maharashtra, 25 March 2023 3:34 AM GMT
An Indian Pangolin injured in a road accident was rescued by Forest Department, treated and released back into the forests within 24 hours by RESQ Team! RESQ is a Pune-based Charitable Trust, Rescue and Rehabilitation organization. In India, Indian pangolins are listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. Since 2017, all pangolin species have been listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), prohibiting their commercial trade.
