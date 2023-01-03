All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Girl Guides Her Visually Impaired Parents; Wins Hearts
India, 3 Jan 2023 1:06 PM GMT
Parents take care of their children all of their life. However, sometimes due to unfortunate circumstances and incidents, the roles are reversed. A video that is melting hearts online, shared on the Instagram account 'mith_mumbaikar', shows a little girl guiding her parents, who are visually impaired, at a food stall. Dressed in a school uniform, the girl is seen serving snacks to her parents, who sit at the roadside stall. Posting the video, Mith Indulkar explained that he was very touched by how the little girl looked after her parents.
