Heartwarming! Auraiya Police Officer Drops Elderly Man Home In Govt Vehicle As He Faces Trouble Walking
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 15 Feb 2023 12:10 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A Twitter video shared by Auraiya Police on February 8 shows a 98-year-old man, a resident of village Navi Mohan of Thana Sahayal, who traveled to Lahrapur Bank to collect his pension. Due to old age, he faced inconvenience in walking. Observing the situation, a police officer from Auraiya offered to drive the elderly man home in his official vehicle. His admirable act of generosity moved internet users.
