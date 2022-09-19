All section
Heart- Warming Video of Roadside Cobbler Feeding Birds
Writer: Tareen Hussain
India, 19 Sep 2022 6:17 AM GMT
A roadside cobbler was seen feeding a flock of birds beside his makeshift shop in a viral video that has won many hearts online. The man opened a bag of pulses for the birds who rushed towards their food and, one by one, took their bite and flew off. The moving gesture has attracted millions of eyeballs, and netizens couldn't stop overpraising the man.
