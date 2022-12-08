All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana: Union Minister Urges Youngsters To Voice Opinions On Newly Launched Community Radio Station 'Bhavyavani' 90.0
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Haryana, 8 Dec 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Union Information and Broadcasting casting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated a Community Radio Station 90.0 'Bhavyavani' on December 4, established at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Om Sterling Global University, Hisar. He exhorts Indian youth to use this platform to express their opinions to the public. Anurag Thakur called upon the youth to be proactive and innovative, embrace new technology, skill, up-skill and re-skill themselves as a growth engine of the country.
