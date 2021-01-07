Haryana: People Shower Flowers On Farmers During Tractor March

On January 6, the farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws announced a tractor rally after the seventh round of talks with the Centre failed. In the video, Haryana people are showering flowers on the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader while he was going to start the tractor rally. Slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' were also raised during the rally.

However, due to rain, the tractor march is now postponed to January 7. The next meeting between the farmer leaders and the Centre is scheduled for January 8. The farmers are firm on their demand for the repeal of the three central farm laws.