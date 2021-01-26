Haryana: Farmers Oppose COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Conducted In Private School

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union had held a protest at a designated COVID-19 vaccination centre in Kaithal, Haryana, and did not allow doctors to vaccinate healthcare workers on January 16. The protesters are seen chanting against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Jat Shining Star Public School which was the designated COVID-19 vaccination centre in Haryana's Kaithal.

One of the protesters said that they don't trust the vaccine which could not even save the State's health minister from getting the virus. However, later the vaccination process went on smoothly after the location was shifted.