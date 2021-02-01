"Had You Not Been A Woman…": Congress MLA Threatens Woman Officer On Camera

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot was caught on camera threatening a woman officer after a tractor rally in Sailana town in Ratlam district. The incident took place on Sunday, January 17, after the Congress carried out a tractor rally in support of farmers protesting against the centre's three farm laws.

In the video clip, that is widely shared on social media, Gehlot is seen talking aggressively to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur. As soon as the crowd led by Gehlot reached the SDM's office to submit a memorandum, Thakur came out to talk to the crowd.

Both were seen exchanging arguments when Gehlot says that had the SDM not been a woman, he would have picked up the person from a collar and handed over the memo. "You are a woman. Had you been a man, I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you," Gehlot can be heard saying.