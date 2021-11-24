All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Gurugram: Hindu Man Offers His Garage Premises For Namaaz After Hindu Groups Objected To Prayers Being Offered Outdoors
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Haryana, 24 Nov 2021 1:33 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Akshay Yadav, a small business owner from Gurugram, offered his garage's premises for prayers after Hindu groups objected to namaaz being offered at designated spots outdoors.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Vanshika Bhatt,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt