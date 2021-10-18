All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat: Two Dead, 125 People Rescued In Fire At Packaging Factory In Surat
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika Bhatt
Gujarat, 18 Oct 2021 10:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Ankita Singh
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika Bhatt
On the morning of October 18, around 125 people were rescued while two died in a fire at a packaging factory in Kadodara's Vareli in Surat. A video of the rescue operation shows a group of people standing on the roof of the building as they call for help. Around 100 people were pulled out by the hydraulic lift and more than 10 fire engines were used to extinguish the flames.
