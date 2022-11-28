All section
Gujarat: Solar Street Lights Spotted In Palanpur, City Switches To Renewable Sources Of Energy

Gujarat,  28 Nov 2022 9:39 AM GMT

A Twitter video shared by Samir Abbas on November 24 shows the first thing they noticed upon arrival in Palanpur was the solar street lighting. The Gujarat government had installed solar street lighting systems under the Samras Yojana and MPLAD schemes at 80-gram panchayats. Solar-powered street lights can offer environmental-friendly solutions to communities. Solar panels use sunlight as an alternative source of energy.

